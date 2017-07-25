Suspect Faces Felony Charge in Ten Commandments’ Destruction

July 25, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Ten Commandments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A prosecutor says he plans to charge a man accused of destroying a Ten Commandments monument outside the Arkansas Capitol with first-degree criminal mischief.

Larry Jegley told The Associated Press Monday that 32-year-old Michael Tate Reed faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

His attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Reed was arrested last month after Little Rock police say he intentionally drove his vehicle into the monument, toppling it less than 24 hours after it was erected.

Reed was also arrested in 2014 for destroying Oklahoma’s Ten Commandments statue outside the state Capitol, but wasn’t charged in that case.

Reed’s sister, Mindy Poor, has said her brother suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

