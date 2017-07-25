Maine Governor Isn’t Giving Up on Pardoning Pooch

But LePage said he’s not happy because his pardon was taken off the table as part of the deal reached on Monday. He told WVOM-FM in Bangor on Tuesday that he’s going to filing a second pardon for Dakota.

Dakota, an Alaskan husky, was declared a dangerous dog after attacking two dogs, killing one of them, in separate incidents. LePage said the owner should be punished, not the dog.

Under Monday’s deal, Dakota will undergo training and a dog behavioral expert will evaluate the animal prior to any adoption.

Two lawyers from LePage’s office were present when the deal was approved.