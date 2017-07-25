List Of Most Educated Cities In America: Where Does Tampa Bay Rank?

CBS Local– The United States is one of the most educated countries in the world, but have you ever wondered which cities where the best and worst schooled in the country? Well, WalletHub crunched the numbers and released the list of the largest 150 cities in the country by way of education.

WalletHub came to their conclusions from two main pillars: educational attainment as well as quality of education and attainment gap. Both of those ratings were derived from a handful of relevant factors.

They found that Ann Arbor, Michigan is the most educated city in the country, and by no small margin. Ann Arbor’s success may be buoyed by the fact that nearly half its residents are students at the University of Michigan. Second place is the Washington D.C. area, followed by San Jose in third.

Other notable top ten cities include Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina in fourth, where Duke University and the University of North Carolina are located. Boston-Cambridge is sixth while San Francisco is eighth.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, each of the bottom seven cities are located in either Texas or California. Texas has the bottom two, with Brownsville-Harlingen beating only the McAllen area.

As for some of the biggest cities in the country not yet mentioned, Chicago came in 33rd., New York City and Newark, New Jersey came in 36th while Philadelphia finished in 43rd. Dallas was listed at 70th and Los Angeles in 89th.

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton comes in at number 76, and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater comes in at 91st.