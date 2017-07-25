Last Killer Whale Born iInto SeaWorld Captivity Dies in a Texas Park

July 25, 2017 2:10 PM
SeaWorld

The final killer whale born into captivity at a SeaWorld Park has died.

A news release from SeaWorld confirmed Baby Kyara’s death. The cause has not been immediately determined. The 3-month old orca whale calf was suffering from an infection that was likely pneumonia.

The baby orca was born at the southern Texas park in April to 26-year-old Takara. There are 22 orcas left at SeaWorld’s parks in San Antonio, Orlando and San Diego. SeaWorld plans to phase out it’s reputed live orca performances by 2019. After scrutiny was intensified by the 2013 documentary “Blackfish.’ The film focused on Tilikum, an orca at SeaWorld Orlando who killed a trainer in 2010.

