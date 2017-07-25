Justin Bieber Is Banned From Performing In China

Justin Bieber’s “bad behavior” got him banned from performing in China.
According to a statement by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Bieber is too controversial. Their statement reads:
“Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer. In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers. We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public.”
