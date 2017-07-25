Here’s Your Chance to Work for the Royal Family

July 25, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Royal Family

The Royal Family is looking for a Senior Communications Officer, and you can apply on LinkedIn.

People always want to know what Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry are up to. So, they’ve put out a job posting for a new Senior Communications Officer.

Here’s what the job entails:

  • Work closely with the trio’s Royal Foundation
  • Manage the daily news flow to the media
  • Ensure news is reported accurately and positively

Per the LinkedIn posting:

“The Senior Communications Officer will also be required to conduct research for special projects and contribute to strategic discussions and will provide support to the overall Household communications team.”

Think you’re qualified? Apply now.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen