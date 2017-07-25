Here’s Your Chance to Work for the Royal Family

The Royal Family is looking for a Senior Communications Officer, and you can apply on LinkedIn.
People always want to know what Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry are up to. So, they’ve put out a job posting for a new Senior Communications Officer.
Here’s what the job entails:
- Work closely with the trio’s Royal Foundation
- Manage the daily news flow to the media
- Ensure news is reported accurately and positively
Per the LinkedIn posting:
“The Senior Communications Officer will also be required to conduct research for special projects and contribute to strategic discussions and will provide support to the overall Household communications team.”
Think you’re qualified? Apply now.