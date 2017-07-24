Southern Sayings That Should Make A Comeback

The South sure knows how to turn a phrase!
Some of our most commonly used phrases have deep roots in the South, but which Southern saying deserves a comeback?
- “Daddy’s gonna skin your hide and nail it to the barn door!” | Translation: You’re in serious trouble, little mister!
- “Once a man, twice a child.” | Translation: We revert to child-like behavior when we get old.
- “I didn’t just fall of the turnip truck.” | Translation: I’m not naive/inexperienced.
- “Somebody turned their goat loose.” | Translation: Somebody’s crying.
- “I’m running around like a chicken with its head cut off.” | Translation: I’m busy, frazzled and distracted.
- “She’s tough as a pine knot.” | Translation: She’s strong and determined, so don’t mess with her.
- “He ain’t worth two cents.” | Translation: He’s not very industrious and/or lacks character.
- “You’d best get glad in the same britches you got mad in.” | Translation: Deal with your situation and move on/Get over yourself.
- “He’s dumber than dirt. Bless his heart.” | Translation: He’s never gonna be a brain surgeon.
- “That boy’s a card short of a full deck.” | Translation: He’s not all there.
- “It’s comin’ a gully washer.” | Translation: It’s raining really hard.
There ‘ya have it! Which saying do you think we should bring back?