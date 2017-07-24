New York Restaurant Has One Drink Max For Parents With Kids

July 24, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: alcohol, Drunk driving

CBS Local– Peddlers Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park, New York, has a unique alcohol policy. They refuse to serve more than one alcoholic beverage to adults who are with their children, with the hope of cutting down drunk driving.

The restaurant says they do it for the kids who can’t really have a voice in the matter.

“We love children,” said general manager Melisa Gravelle, via Daily Mail. “Everybody loves children and children don’t have a voice. I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving. I could never do that…it’s a choice that you can avoid.”

That’s not to say it always goes down smoothly. Some customers don’t take kindly to being told no after just one drink.

“[The staff does] get berated at the tables and some come back very upset,” said Gravelle. “The managers go to the table and they explain we’re not picking on parents, it’s just something that we feel in our hearts is something that we can do in order to help.”

While the policy can’t exactly be legally fully forced, they’ve had the rule in effect since 2010.

