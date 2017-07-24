It’s a Date | August 2017

Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
August, 2017
- Tarpon Springs ‘Night in the Islands’ | Saturday, August 5th, 6-11
- Enjoy a night of outdoor dining, live music, dance lessons and more at the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs!
- More info: spongedocks.net
- The Great Brain Wash | Saturday, August 5th at 8am
- Run a 5k through downtown St. Pete and tackle inflatable water obstacles along the way for the Brain Tumor Alliance.
- More info: braintumoralliance.org
- St. Pete Taco & Beer Fiesta | Friday, August 18th from 6-10
- Food trucks from around Tampa Bay will gather in Port St. Pete to serve up specialty tacos and South American dishes, as well as their normal cuisine.
- More info: facebook.com
- St. Pete Open | Friday and Saturday, August 18th and 19th from midnight-8
- The world’s largest spear fishing competition takes place at The Magnuson Hotel/Resort. Funds go to 3 local and national charities.
- More info: stpeteopen.com
- Heart Pump Festival | Saturday, August 19th from 4-9
- Pop-up festival featuring art, live music, food, vendors, performers and more. The party is located at Perry Harvey, Sr. Park in Tampa.
- More info: local.cltampa.com
- National Dog Day at Sundial | Saturday, August 26th from 10-9
- Bring your dog and enjoy a special happy hour event on the dining deck at the Sundial in Downtown St. Pete.
- More info: sundialstpete.com
- Friday Concerts in the Park | Head to Water Works Park in Tampa every Friday at 7p for FREE concerts. Concessions will be available from The Original Westshore Pizza Truck and Just Desserts Ice Cream Truck. Leashed dogs allowed.
- More info: www.tampasdowntown.com
Be sure to check our It’s a Date posts monthly so you never miss an event! Share your upcoming event with us at itsadatetampa@gmail.com.