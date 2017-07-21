Salvador Dali Still Has Mustache Despite Dying 28 Years Ago

July 21, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Salvador Dali

CBS Local– Salvador Dali’s body was exhumed for a paternity test and the legendary artist’s famous mustache is still intact 28 years after his death.

A woman is claiming that her mother had an affair with Dali and requested a paternity test. If she’s Dali’s daughter, she’ll have a right to the Dali estate. A judge sanctioned the exhumation.

Narcis Bardalet was in charge of embalming Dali’s body after the artist passed away in 1989.

“When I took off the silk handkerchief, I was very emotional,” Bardalet said, via BBC. “I was eager to see him and I was absolutely stunned. It was like a miracle… his moustache appeared at 10 past 10 exactly and his hair was intact.”

After a four hour operation DNA samples were extracted from Dali’s teeth, bones and nails. The results of the paternity test likely won’t be known for a few weeks.

Ian Gibson, a biographer of Dali, says it’s “absolutely impossible” for Dali to be the father.

“Dalí always boasted: ‘I’m impotent, you’ve got to be impotent to be a great painter,'” said Gibson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen