Google Street View Lets You Tour The International Space Station

CBS Local– Google Street View is no longer limited to just earth. Now, you can take a virtual tour of the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronauts have inhabited the ISS for 16 years and the tour allows you to take a look at where the astronauts work and even what their sleeping quarters are like.

“We will never know what it’s like to live and work in space, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bring a taste of that to all the people who have ever dreamed of being an astronaut,” said Deanna Yick, global program manager for Street View via USA Today.

When a viewer scrolls around the virtual tour, information capsules can be clicked for the user to know more if they so choose.

Capturing the images wasn’t easy, as one might imagine. The crew ran into problems including how busy the ISS is as well as the obvious: no gravity.

“The ISS has technical equipment on all surfaces, with lots of cables and a complicated layout with modules shooting off in all directions—left, right, up, down,” said Thomas Pesquet, a European Space Agency astronaut on via Google’s blog. “And it’s a busy place, with six crew members carrying out research and maintenance activities 12 hours a day. There are a lot of obstacles up there, and we had limited time to capture the imagery, so we had to be confident that our approach would work.”