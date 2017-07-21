9 Weird Facts About the British Open

The 2017 Open Championship is the 146th of its kind and is being held at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. This year, golfers are are swinging their clubs for the chance at over $10 million! Okay, those are the straight facts, but there are a few weird things that you may not know.
Take a look at 9 of the most interesting Open Championship facts.
- 10 | The number of times Royal Birkdale has hosted the Open Championship, including 2017
- 145 | The total number of Open Championships held so far (not including 2017)
- $1,844,250 | The difference in winnings since the 1st Open at Royal Birkdale in 1954 and the 10th in 2017
- 17 | Age of Justin Rose in 1998 when he holed his 3rd shot on the 72nd hole to finish 4th as an amateur
- +29 | John Daly’s score after 36 holes at the 2008 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale
- 1 | The number of players who have broken their leg during play in Open Championship history
- 8 | The number of players in the field of the first Open Championship held in 1860
- 7 | The number of runner-up finishes by Jack Nicklaus in the Open Championship
- -20 | Henrik Stenson’s score in relation to pay in 2016, setting the all-time record in an Open Championship
Happy golfing!