Elon Musk Says He Has ‘Verbal Govt’ Approval To Build NY-DC Hyperloop

It wasn’t that long ago that Elon Musk was talking about the possibility of building a super-fast hyperloop transit system. Well, according to Musk, it’s happening.

City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

He Tweeted, “Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city.”

The Boring Company is the name he gave, initially as a joke, to the tunnel project. The prospect of adding such a speedy means of transit to an existing options is exciting, but the government is yet to corroborate Musk’s Tweets about the project’s approval. He followed his statements about the following Tweet, “Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly.”