The Takeover: Dunkirk & D23

July 19, 2017 2:44 PM
On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, 2017 has its first true Oscar contender in Dunkirk. Find out what T.M. thought of director Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic, the new comedy Girls Trip and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.  Also T.M. is joined by Vanessa Rao to discuss the casting news for Aladdin and Dumbo that was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo.

Full Review: Dunkirk

Movie Review: Girls Trip

Full Review: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

