Movie Review: Girls Trip

2017 has been a tough year for those looking to enjoy a good old fashion Rated R comedy. Baywatch drowned in a sea of bad reviews, Rough Night was a sloppy mess that wasted its talented cast and The House went bankrupt in terms of original laughs. Luckily the Flossy Posse is here to save the summer from lame jokes and over played gags in the new film Girls Trip, which is one of the funniest movies so far in 2017. The story revolves around a group of middle-aged college friends who decide to get together for a weekend of cutting loose in New Orleans at the annual Essence Festival with the quartet of college friends raising Hell in The Big Easy.

Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tiffany Haddish make up the highly entertaining Flossy Posse in Girls Trip. Each actress brings something unique to their roles and they all get their moments to show off. Jada Pinket-Smith plays a divorced Mom who is quite lame and gets to have some funny scenes learning how to be hip and sexy again. Regina Hall assumes the ringleader role as Ryan and Queen Latifah plays a gossip columnist named Sasha. The two definitely get to display their funny side, but actually have a few serious moments that help drive the story when Sasha’s blog uncovers some detrimental info on Ryan’s personal life which could hurt her blossoming career.

All the women of Girls Trip get their time to shine, but one member of the Posse completely steals the show. Tiffany Haddish has a breakout performance as the wild and rude Dina. Haddish without a doubt gives one of the funniest performances of the year as the ready to throw down member of the group whose motor never stops running. Haddish’s laugh bag arsenal includes hallucinogenic drinks and a grapefruit which is involved in an uproarious visual as she tries to give her polar opposite Lisa (Pinkett-Smith) some advice to up her dating game. Haddish is hilarious from the second she appears on-screen and she never stops banging away at your funny bone.

Everything that Rough Night got wrong earlier this summer, Girls Trip gets right. It’s funny, sexy, raunchy and sweet. The chemistry between the four ladies is top-notch and the film gives you everything you want from a Rated R adult comedy. It may have taken over half the year, but Girls Trip shows the comedy genre is still alive in 2017. Here’s hoping there are more trips and humorous antics to come down the road for the Flossy Posse.

Overall, I give Girls Trip 3.25 out of 4 stars.

