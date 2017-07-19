Drug Dealer Accidentally Calls Police On Himself, Gets Arrested

CBS Local– A Florida man has been arrested on drug possession, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia after accidentally calling the police on himself.

Florida resident David Blackmon dialed 911 to report that someone had stolen $50 and cocaine from him. When police arrived, they searched Blackmon’s car to find cocaine, crack and a crack pipe.

No word on whether police had caught Blackmon’s perpetrator and returned the stolen illegal drugs and money.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t know if he has a lawyer or not, via CNN.