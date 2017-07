Are Caitlyn Jenner and Steven Tyler going to collaborate on a new song?

@iamstevent and I are working on our duet for Dude Looks Like a Lady. One of my favorite songs! A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

As you may have thought, the answer is no. However, Jenner has joked she and Tyler are recording a new version of his hit ‘Dude Looks Like a Lady’. Jenner says that the the Aerosmith track became her theme song when she was struggling with her gender identity. The song is, apparently, her “anthem”.