July 19, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: hot dogs

We present you with the Best Hot Dogs in Tampa Bay.

Chicago Paulie’s

Tampa – 1301 N. Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
813.494.4275
chicagopaulie.com

Chicago Paulie’s specialty is authentic Chicago food prepared with Vienna Beef Products, so their emphasis is on the Chicago-style dog. They also love their deli meat and offer a wide selection of deli favorites.

Mel’s Hot Dogs

Tampa – 4136 E. Busch Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33617
813.985.8000
melshotdogs.com

19620149 1464093026962140 5532692519850142581 o Best Hot Dogs in Tampa Bay

Credit: facebook.com/MelsHotDogs

Mel’s Hot Dogs has been a Tampa Bay staple since 1973. They’re best known for their Chicago style natural casing weiners. Fun Fact: Mel’s Hot Dogs occupies the last remaining structure from the WWII army air base Henderson Air Field.

Coney Island Hot Dogs

Downtown St. Pete – 250 MLK St N
St. Pete, FL 33705
727.822.4493
facebook.com

Coney Island Hot Dogs specializes in “Michigan-style” chili dogs, chili burgers and hand-dipped shakes. A Michigan hot dog is a steamed hot dog on a steamed bun topped with a meaty sauce.

Bruce’s Chicago Grill & Doghouse

Largo – 7733 Ulmerton Rd
Largo, FL 33771
727.524.1146
facebook.com

429900 345441095487183 143533079 n Best Hot Dogs in Tampa Bay

Credit: facebook.com/Bruces-Chicago-Grill-Doghouse

The reviews for this place are out of this world! They, too, specialize in the Chicago-style dog and good old-fashioned comfort food. If you’ve never been to Chicago, swing by Bruce’s. The walls are covered with Chi-Town memorabilia and flair, you’ll feel as thought you’re in the Windy City.

Hot Dogs on Main

Dunedin – 505 Main St.
Dunedin, FL 34398
727.408.5103
facebook.com

18738767 1520034764683042 8792988999883878359 o Best Hot Dogs in Tampa Bay

Credit: facebook.com/pg/Hot-Dogs-on-Main

Hot Dogs on Main is a take out gourmet hot dog shop. They do everything from Chicago dogs to Brooklyn dogs, and they do it well. They offer Vienna sausage & beef sandwiches and a variety of specialty salads, as well.

National Chain Pick

Portillo’s

Tampa –2102 E Fowler Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
813.540.9001

Brandon –1748 W Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
813.210.8190
portillos.com

With two locations to feed the Bay area, Portillo’s has quickly become a hot dog haven. As a Chicago-born company, Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style dogs, but their main focus is customer service. They’re a happy group of employees! Their menu is huge and features everything from hot dogs to sausage sandwiches, burgers to ribs, PASTA (yes, pasta) to salads, all the way to their famous Chocolate Cake Shake.

Happy hot dog hunting!

Share your favorite hot dog spots with us in the comments below or on Facebook & Twitter!

