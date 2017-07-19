We present you with the Best Hot Dogs in Tampa Bay.

Chicago Paulie’s

Tampa – 1301 N. Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

813.494.4275

chicagopaulie.com

Chicago Paulie’s specialty is authentic Chicago food prepared with Vienna Beef Products, so their emphasis is on the Chicago-style dog. They also love their deli meat and offer a wide selection of deli favorites.

Mel’s Hot Dogs

Tampa – 4136 E. Busch Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33617

813.985.8000

melshotdogs.com

Mel’s Hot Dogs has been a Tampa Bay staple since 1973. They’re best known for their Chicago style natural casing weiners. Fun Fact: Mel’s Hot Dogs occupies the last remaining structure from the WWII army air base Henderson Air Field.

Coney Island Hot Dogs

Downtown St. Pete – 250 MLK St N

St. Pete, FL 33705

727.822.4493

facebook.com

Coney Island Hot Dogs specializes in “Michigan-style” chili dogs, chili burgers and hand-dipped shakes. A Michigan hot dog is a steamed hot dog on a steamed bun topped with a meaty sauce.

Bruce’s Chicago Grill & Doghouse

Largo – 7733 Ulmerton Rd

Largo, FL 33771

727.524.1146

facebook.com

The reviews for this place are out of this world! They, too, specialize in the Chicago-style dog and good old-fashioned comfort food. If you’ve never been to Chicago, swing by Bruce’s. The walls are covered with Chi-Town memorabilia and flair, you’ll feel as thought you’re in the Windy City.

Hot Dogs on Main

Dunedin – 505 Main St.

Dunedin, FL 34398

727.408.5103

facebook.com

Hot Dogs on Main is a take out gourmet hot dog shop. They do everything from Chicago dogs to Brooklyn dogs, and they do it well. They offer Vienna sausage & beef sandwiches and a variety of specialty salads, as well.

National Chain Pick

Portillo’s

Tampa –2102 E Fowler Ave

Tampa, FL 33612

813.540.9001

Brandon –1748 W Brandon Blvd

Brandon, FL 33511

813.210.8190

portillos.com

With two locations to feed the Bay area, Portillo’s has quickly become a hot dog haven. As a Chicago-born company, Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style dogs, but their main focus is customer service. They’re a happy group of employees! Their menu is huge and features everything from hot dogs to sausage sandwiches, burgers to ribs, PASTA (yes, pasta) to salads, all the way to their famous Chocolate Cake Shake.