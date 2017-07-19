We present you with the Best Hot Dogs in Tampa Bay.
Chicago Paulie’s
Tampa – 1301 N. Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
813.494.4275
chicagopaulie.com
Chicago Paulie’s specialty is authentic Chicago food prepared with Vienna Beef Products, so their emphasis is on the Chicago-style dog. They also love their deli meat and offer a wide selection of deli favorites.
Mel’s Hot Dogs
Tampa – 4136 E. Busch Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33617
813.985.8000
melshotdogs.com
Mel’s Hot Dogs has been a Tampa Bay staple since 1973. They’re best known for their Chicago style natural casing weiners. Fun Fact: Mel’s Hot Dogs occupies the last remaining structure from the WWII army air base Henderson Air Field.
Coney Island Hot Dogs
Downtown St. Pete – 250 MLK St N
St. Pete, FL 33705
727.822.4493
facebook.com
Coney Island Hot Dogs specializes in “Michigan-style” chili dogs, chili burgers and hand-dipped shakes. A Michigan hot dog is a steamed hot dog on a steamed bun topped with a meaty sauce.
Bruce’s Chicago Grill & Doghouse
Largo – 7733 Ulmerton Rd
Largo, FL 33771
727.524.1146
facebook.com
The reviews for this place are out of this world! They, too, specialize in the Chicago-style dog and good old-fashioned comfort food. If you’ve never been to Chicago, swing by Bruce’s. The walls are covered with Chi-Town memorabilia and flair, you’ll feel as thought you’re in the Windy City.
Hot Dogs on Main
Dunedin – 505 Main St.
Dunedin, FL 34398
727.408.5103
facebook.com
Hot Dogs on Main is a take out gourmet hot dog shop. They do everything from Chicago dogs to Brooklyn dogs, and they do it well. They offer Vienna sausage & beef sandwiches and a variety of specialty salads, as well.
National Chain Pick
Portillo’s
Tampa –2102 E Fowler Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
813.540.9001
Brandon –1748 W Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
813.210.8190
portillos.com
With two locations to feed the Bay area, Portillo’s has quickly become a hot dog haven. As a Chicago-born company, Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style dogs, but their main focus is customer service. They’re a happy group of employees! Their menu is huge and features everything from hot dogs to sausage sandwiches, burgers to ribs, PASTA (yes, pasta) to salads, all the way to their famous Chocolate Cake Shake.