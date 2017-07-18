Walmart Releases Fruit Punch-Flavored Pickles

CBS Local– A new addition to Walmart shelves this week is a product called Tropickles: fruit punch flavored pickles.

Since their release, Walmart has found a skeptical reaction from consumers since they rolled out the new flavored pickles. Tropickles have been making plenty of headlines and found their way to social media, though mostly not due to overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Um, did the world ask for these? Walmart thinks so. pic.twitter.com/qYfqC98pPr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 17, 2017

Tropickles omg 🤢 — lewcci mane laflare (@LewKaineMane) July 18, 2017

The company says that the idea came from recipes on Pinterest.

“The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves,” Walmart said in a statement.

Cute pitch aside, consumers still don’t seem to be infatuated the same way the pickle-fruit punch combo appear to be with one another.