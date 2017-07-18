Golden Retriever Gives Birth To Green Puppy, Named ‘Forest’

CBS Local — In a town called Golspie in the Scottish Highlands, something peculiar happened.

A golden retriever named Rio gave birth to a green puppy, which the owner appropriately named Forest.

Rio gave birth to nine puppies that day and none of the other eight were green like Forest. They all have a regular fur color.

“The first pup was stuck, so myself and my daughter Claire managed to free him and pull him out safely,” the dog’s owner Louise Sutherland told People magazine. “It was all hands on deck but then as the puppies started to arrive, we noticed that one of the puppies had green fur. We couldn’t believe it.”

But Forest will not be green forever. Veterinarians believe that the color is caused by a green bile pigment found in the mother’s placenta, according to TIME.

“The color has faded quite a bit already and will be gone soon, I’m told,” Sutherland said.

