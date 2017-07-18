Former Brides Donating Wedding Dresses To Brides-To-Be In Wake Of Bridal Chain’s Closure

CBS Local — Brides across the U.S. have been blindsided by the abrupt bankruptcy of dress brand Alfred Angelo — which has about 60 of its own stores nationwide — and its store closures, leaving customers unsure if they will receive their purchased dresses.

Store employees were notified in a conference call with corporate executives that the company would be filing for bankruptcy, and employees at Alfred Angelo headquarters in Delray Beach, Fla., left their workplace in large numbers carrying their belongings Thursday, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The bridal chain’s closure has been particularly stressful for customers who already paid for wedding and bridesmaid dresses but never received them.

Alfred Angelo employees stayed up all night Thursday to ship dresses to customers, News 4 San Antonio reported.

But amid the chaos caused by the brand’s closure, social media has facilitated acts of kindness and camaraderie from strangers.

Lisa Marie Commander-Thomas, the administrator of the Disney Brides community’s Facebook group, had an idea.

“I’m thinking if possible we should begin calling Bridal Salons that carried Alfred Angelo & see what style numbers & sizes they have available. Anyone have time to donate to this effort?” she wrote. “Go to the website of Alfred Angelo. Click find a store. Enter your zipcode. Let’s start calling and seeing who has what and prices.”

Another Facebook group was made for brides to swap dresses and identify gowns that look like Alfred Angelo dresses, BuzzFeed reported.

On Twitter, many women offered their previously worn dresses to brides who are unaware if they will ever receive their Alfred Angelo dresses.

Another bridal chain, David’s Bridal, is also now offering a 30 percent bridal gown discount and 20 percent bridesmaid dress discount to anyone who can show an Alfred Angelo receipt.

Alfred Angelo also posted a statement on their now-defunct website Monday.

“If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available please send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com,” the statement reads. “We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available. We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event.”

