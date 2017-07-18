Boy Left at Rest Stop in Florida; 3 Ohio Residents Arrested

July 18, 2017 9:20 AM
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Three Ohio residents face multiple drug charges after Florida authorities say they left a 6-year-old boy alone at a rest stop on Interstate 95.

News outlets report 62-year-old James Robert Morey, 56-year-old Charlene Pitts and 55-year-old Andrea Jean Yantone were arrested Saturday when they returned to the rest stop near St. Augustine on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

A woman called deputies saying the boy couldn’t find his grandparents.

An arrest report says 20 minutes later a van arrived and the deputy discussed the call about the boy being alone with the people inside. Deputies found two syringes loaded with a brown liquid, pill bottles and a substance identified as “tar” heroin.

The three, from Columbus, Ohio, remained in jail Tuesday. Records don’t list attorneys for them. The boy is in state custody.

