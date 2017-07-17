How Tattly Made Temporary Tattoos Trendy Again

July 17, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: tattoos

Tina Roth Eisenberg was fed up with the ugly temporary tattoos her daughter would bring home from birthday parties. So the Brooklyn-based graphic designer decided to do something about it.

She launched Tattly, an artist-designed line of temporary tattoos that have become a hit with all ages. The goal of the company was to create a more aesthetically  pleasing design for temporary tattoos. Tina said, “What we’re trying to do is just elevate what temporary tattoos can be. So, we’re kinda changing how they’re perceived because they are beautifully designed and they’re done by professional artists.”

Tattly solely produces temporary tattoos, and Tina says that she’d like to keep it that way. She says she refuses to expand because she’s striving to be the best in the temporary tattoo category.

