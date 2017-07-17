Aaron Carter Criticizes Georgia Law Officers After Arrest

July 17, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Carter
CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Carter feels his “celebrity was targeted” during his arrest on driving under the influence and drug charges in north Georgia over the weekend.

Authorities say the 29-year-old singer was released on bail Sunday. Carter, of Port Richey, Florida, is accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

In a statement tweeted Sunday, Carter says was arrested inside an auto supply store “by several police officers with aggression.” He says he wasn’t in a moving vehicle and has a license to use medical marijuana for “long standing anxiety.”

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said Monday that since the case is active, he can’t comment.

Carter said his next show, set for Monday night at a shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, will go on as scheduled.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen