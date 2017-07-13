Worker Trapped In ATM Without Phone, Slips Notes To Customers For Help

CBS Local– Customers using the ATM at a Bank of America in Corpus Christi, Texas weren’t just receiving money from the machine, but “help me I’m trapped” notes.

A contractor, who has remained nameless, was sent to change a lock for a room connected to an ATM, but he left his phone and security card in his car. The door doesn’t open without the card, in or out.

Without the ability to contact anyone, he began slipping notes out of the machine to customers.

“Please help. I’m stuck in here and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss,” one note read, with his boss’ number attached.

Police thought it might have been a joke, though came down to the bank anyway.

“Sure enough, we can hear a little voice coming from the machine,” Officer Richard Olden said, via Fox 6. “You’ll never see this again in your life. That somebody’s stuck in the ATM machine. It was just crazy.”