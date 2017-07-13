U.S. Charges 412 People With Healthcare Fraud, Opioid-Related Schemes

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against 412 people for taking part in healthcare frauds and opioid-related crimes that cost taxpayers about $1.3 billion.

The arrests came as part of what the department said was the largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history. Those arrested included 120 doctors and other people charged for their roles in prescribing and distributing opioid painkillers. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the takedown highlighted the enormity of the fraud challenge we face.

Opioids, including prescription pain killers and heroin, killed more than 33,000 people in the U.S. in 2015.