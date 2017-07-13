Homework Banned For Elementary Schools In One Florida County

July 13, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Homework, school

CBS Local– For 31 elementary schools in Marion County, Florida, homework will no longer be en vogue. Superintendent Heidi Maier sent out a “no homework” mandate, rendering daily assignments a thing of the past.

Spokesman Kevin Christian admitted that science projects or research papers may be assigned to work on at home from time to time, but elementary school students won’t be returning home daily with work to do. The school district has suggested that parents read with their children for 20 minutes every night, though.

Maier based her decision on research by the University of Tennessee that found students perform better when given a break and they learn more when being read to rather than when doing homework.

“The research showed that students who are given a preponderance of homework do not perform better, or get better grades, than those who do not,” said Maier, via ABC Local 10.

So could homework become something that’s eventually taught in history class? It certainly seems possible.

