Disney is reportedly struggling to cast the leads for the live-action Aladin movie.

The studio wants the actors to be of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent, and after 4 months of searching, neither Aladin nor Jasmine have been cast.

Of course, the Internet has decided to chime in and help out.

Priyanka Chopra as Princess Jasmine and Dev Patel as Aladdin would have the whole world shooK! pic.twitter.com/uDh03KE5QL — Black Bill Gates. (@WrittenByTerry) July 11, 2017

Yall having trouble finding a perfect Aladdin and Jasmine that can sing and dance….

I mean, yall…there's no way…just look…#aladdin pic.twitter.com/Mh2Z49SP15 — Sierra_Ari's World (@ariisboss855) July 12, 2017

Disney: We can't find anyone to play Aladin

Me:@Disney pic.twitter.com/OiOsZocMRP — Ava Meier (@ava_4_sure) July 13, 2017

