Tinder Pays For Pair To Meet In Maui After 3-Year Joke

CBS Local — Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas matched on Tinder three years ago. A long-running joke and a few messages later, Tinder is paying for the pair to finally have that first date — in Maui.

Avsec initially messaged Arendas in September 2014, and her response came two months later with a joke that her “phone died.” They each sent one more message within a day, before Avsec continued the joke, taking two months to respond because he was “in the shower.”

From there, the pair would intermittently send the rare message months apart.

Then, Avsec shared the joke on Twitter where it went viral.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Arendas saw the tweet and responded.

sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months ! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017

The official Tinder account on Twitter decided to up the ante.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Avsec and Arendas played along. They decided they’d have a first date in Maui, and Tinder is actually going to make it happen on the company’s dime.

Aloha! We're sending you to Maui but you can't take two years to pack your bags! 🏖️ — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

Slow and steady wins the race– or a free trip to Maui.