Sense Of Smell Plays A Role In Weight Gain, Study Finds

July 12, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Health, Smell, study, weight gain

CBS Local — The sense of smell plays an integral role in the enjoyment of food, but is it possible that a person will gain more weight if they have a better sense of smell?

According to a University of California, Berkeley, study, smell does play a role in metabolism.

For the study, researchers split mice into groups that had little to no ability to smell, normal ability and strong ability. They were all given the same diet and same serving size, but the mice with a poor sense of smell slimmed down, while the mice with an average or strong ability to smell gained more weight.

“This paper is one of the first studies that really shows if we manipulate olfactory inputs we can actually alter how the brain perceives energy balance, and how the brain regulates energy balance,” said Céline Riera, a researcher and former UC Berkeley postdoctoral fellow.

It is possible that the inability to smell may trick the body into thinking its full, leading to less consumption and less weight gain, the researchers said.

“Sensory systems play a role in metabolism,” said lead researcher Andrew Dillin. “Weight gain isn’t purely a measure of the calories taken in; it’s also related to how those calories are perceived.”

[H/T: Berkeley News]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen