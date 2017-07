A group of tattoo artists are on a mission to cover the scars of 9/11 survivors and first responders by giving them tattoos free of charge.

The artists were brought together by an organization known as Artists 4 Israel. They gathered at the Apollo Theater to tattoo 11 survivors of 9/11. Artists 4 Israel’s intention with this gathering was to remind us of what happened on 9/11 and keep in mind that for some, it is something they live with every single day.