It didn’t matter that this wedding was in a hospital because there was so much love in the room!

All Casey Kapalko wanted was for her father to officiate her and her partner’s wedding, even if that meant doing so from his death bed. Paul Kapalko, a Superior Court Judge in New Jersey, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. His daughter’s wedding was planned for November, but when doctors diagnosed Paul, the wedding was moved up.

Paul passed away 2 weeks after officiating the wedding.