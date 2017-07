Imagine waking up in the morning, and opening your eyes to a bear with his teeth around your head…

That’s exactly what happened to a 19-year-old in Colorado, who woke up to a crunching sound as a black bear attacked him. The bear was able to drag the teen over 10 feet before being scared off by the camp’s staff. The victim was very lucky to have survived the attack, and has since been released from the hospital.