As a cease-fire brokered by the two powers and Jordan for southern Syria came into effect, on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump called for expanded cooperation with Russia.

The cease-fire covers three war-torn provinces in southern Syria. It is the new tangible outcome following months of strategy and diplomacy between the new Trump administration and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Moscow. Trump tweeted that the cease-fire, which came into effect at noon Sunday, “will save lives.”