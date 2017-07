Meet Heidi, the plump and pregnant pup. Her owner did what any human would do who is excited for the birth of puppies — staged a maternity shoot and posted the pictures on Twitter.

My dog is pregnant so we took maternity pictures 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lPCJNXNfC2 — Ty'Air 🥀 (@ViewsFromAveT) July 8, 2017

With over 20 thousand retweets, the images have gone viral. Daquan Collins, the 20-year-old Florida dog owner, told BuzzFeed that the shoot was a quote “… spur of the moment thing,” which he wanted to capture because Heidi is due any day now and is simply “glowing.”

This is so perfect!