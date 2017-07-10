Facebook Hoax Involving Jayden K. Smith Spreads On Social Media

July 10, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Facebook

CBS Local– There’s a new warning spreading like wildfire on Facebook warning people not to accept a friend request, or else they’ll be hacked.

Turns out it’s another hoax.

The message being spread warns users not to accept a friend request from someone named Jayden K. Smith because he is a hacker who will hack users.

The warning varies, but it looks something like this:

“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.”

The website thatsnonsense.com says it’s just the latest in a string of fake hacker warnings.

Adding someone as your friend on Facebook won’t compromise your accounts, but it’s definitely recommended that you don’t add someone you don’t know.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen