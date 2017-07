Blac Chyna says she was “devastated” after Rob Kardashian posted nude pictures of her online.

In a interview, Chyna said, “How could somebody post these pictures of me. This person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

Chyna also denies “liking” the nude photos and says that she has Kardashian blocked on Instagram.

She goes on to explain why she is taking legal action against Kardashian. She said, ” If you can’t respect me, you have to respect that law.”