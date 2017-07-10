5 Hacks For A Great Pool Day

July 10, 2017 12:55 PM

Headed to the pool? With a little planning ahead and these creative pool hacks your day lounging and swimming will be even better. Happy swimming!

  1. Get out your blow dryer… use it to inflate your floats.
  2. Waterproof your bag… add waterproof spray to an old beach tote and you’ll keep everything dry.
  3. Bring baggies… put phones in the baggie and you’ll be worry free about rogue splashes.
  4. Enjoy some kool-aid… put lemonade Kool-Aid in your hair to remove chlorine build-up.
  5. Don’t forget dryer sheets… they are great mosquito repellent.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen