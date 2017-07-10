5 Hacks For A Great Pool Day

Headed to the pool? With a little planning ahead and these creative pool hacks your day lounging and swimming will be even better. Happy swimming!
- Get out your blow dryer… use it to inflate your floats.
- Waterproof your bag… add waterproof spray to an old beach tote and you’ll keep everything dry.
- Bring baggies… put phones in the baggie and you’ll be worry free about rogue splashes.
- Enjoy some kool-aid… put lemonade Kool-Aid in your hair to remove chlorine build-up.
- Don’t forget dryer sheets… they are great mosquito repellent.