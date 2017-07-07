Woman Turns Blight into Community Garden to Feed Her Neighbors

July 7, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: feel good

A 73-year-old Tennessee woman is turning blighted property into a community garden for her neighbors.

Juanita Horton started a small garden eight years ago on a vacant plot of land. “An old shotgun house used to be here. The lady died. After a few years they tore it down,” she said. “At the time the mayor said if anybody spotted land near them, to save the city money, raise a garden.” It’s now grown into a massive garden that fills the entire plot.

Horton says that the crops are for anyone who wants them. “If they want it, they ask for it. It’s free for the asking,” she said.

