The Latest Tattoo Trend Might… Tickle?

July 7, 2017 4:45 PM
You can get a tattoo on almost any part of your body, and this trend is living proof.

Tattooees are opting for underarm tattoos! Intricate tats in this sensitive area have been popping up all over Instagram lately, and it’s hard to stop scrolling through the #armpittattoo pics. Take a look ↓↓

Bamboo tattoo #bambootattoo #thebambooroomskohsamui #guyswithtattoos #armpittattoo

A post shared by Jay Roche (@jayjayroche) on

Happy Independence Day! #4thofjuly #nofilter #bobhaircut #armpittattoo #armpit #showoff

A post shared by Kari Cook (@funkeiboo) on

Armpit flower round two! Thanks @faymakestattoos hope you enjoy having the prettiest pits in the land

A post shared by Jordyn Smithson (@jordynoshtims) on

Would you ever try this trend??

