The Latest Tattoo Trend Might… Tickle?

You can get a tattoo on almost any part of your body, and this trend is living proof.
Tattooees are opting for underarm tattoos! Intricate tats in this sensitive area have been popping up all over Instagram lately, and it’s hard to stop scrolling through the #armpittattoo pics. Take a look ↓↓
@tabetha_rae thank you so much for being such a trooper♡♡♡♡ I can't wait for healed pictures!!! #vintage#peonytattoo #peonies #armpittattoo #prettyinink #tattoo #tattooist #tattooartist #ladytattooer #yeg #edmonton #alberta #canada #yegtattoos #yegtattoo #yegtattooer #yegtattooartist #edmontonartist #artist #eikon #eternalinks #eternalink #rotarymachine #neotatmachines #rotarytattoomachine@atomiczombietattoo
Would you ever try this trend??