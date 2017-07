A grandson and his grandma rap together in a video that went viral in Kazakhstan and turned them into stars.

A young rapper from Kazakhstan found his passion is spitting rhymes… with his grandma! The pair have become household names as a result of their videos.

What began as a prank to shock his friends, Dlishod and his rapping granny taken the rap game by storm. Though some Kazakhs believe the videos are disrespectful to the elderly, their fanbase continues to grow.