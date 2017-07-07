New Bill Would Allow Public to Rent Christie Beach House

July 7, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Chris Christie
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s trip to the beach during a state government shutdown has inspired new legislation.

Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski said Friday he has introduced a bill that would let the public rent the house on Island Beach State Park that is now reserved for the governor.

A second bill would prevent the beach house to be used by the governor during any state shutdown.

The Republican Christie ordered the shutdown after lawmakers couldn’t agree on a budget last Friday. The shutdown included blocking access to the beach at the park.

But Christie and his family kept their plans to stay at the beach house, and Christie was photographed by NJ.com sitting with his family on the beach that had been closed to the public.

