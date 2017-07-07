Man Drags Florida Police Officer After Traffic Stop

July 7, 2017 1:11 PM
LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer was dragged for almost a mile 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) by a vehicle driven by a man who had been stopped for a traffic violation.

Local news outlets report Lake City Officer Stuart Robinson suffered a head injury Thursday night and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Friday.

An arrest report says officers stopped 30-year-old Breon Pope and learned he had a suspended driver’s license and an active arrest warrant. Pope suddenly sped away and Robinson became attached to the pickup truck and was dragged until he became dislodged and landed in a ditch.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office helped pursue the truck and Pope was taken into custody.

He’s being held without bond on multiple charges. Jail records don’t indicate whether he has a lawyer.

