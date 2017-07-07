Jay Leno’s Steam-Powered Car Makes It Up Mountain

By The Associated Press

But this was no ordinary car.

A television crew filmed Leno’s Stanley steam-powered car driving the auto road to the summit of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington this week. He tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2tWDkYL ) that the idea was to recreate the first time a Stanley drove up the mountain in 1899.

From there, the 67-year-old former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” traveled to Maine, where he visited Portland’s waterfront and a Waterboro company that made vehicles for the Oscar-nominated film, “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Leno loves cars and owns more than 150 of them.

His show, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” follows the comedian as he travels around the country to find unique cars.