Armed Bronx Man Posed As Senator To Try And Meet Ivanka Trump

July 7, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Ivanka Trump

On Thursday afternoon, Sixto Benitez, a 52-year-old man from the Bronx, was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson said on Friday.

At approximately 4 pm on Thursday, Benitez approached a Secret Service checkpoint as he attempted to enter Trump Tower in Manhattan. Benitez told security that he was a US Senator and a Secret Service agent. He then proceeded to tell agents that he wanted to talk to Ivanka Trump about her dress line and that he owned Trump Tower.

Benitez was wearing a protective vest under shirt and was found to be in possession of two knives and a sock with a heavy, metal object. He was subsequently arrested and changed, after which he was hospitalized for an evaluation as he had mental health issues.

