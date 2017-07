President Trump warned North Korea over its recent spate of missile tests. “It’s a shame they’re behaving this way — they’re behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done about it,” Trump said in a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

While Trump threatened that he is considering some “pretty severe things,” he doesn’t want to draw any “red lines.” Trump’s statements followed North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile test Tuesday.