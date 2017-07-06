Rob Kardashian Facing JAIL TIME for Posting Nudes of Chyna?

July 6, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Rob Kardashian

In the wake of Rob Kardashian posting naked photos of his baby’s mother, Blac Chyna, to Instagram yesterday, experts are now saying he could face serious jail-time for his actions.

As we reported yesterday, Rob Kardashian took to the Internet to air his dirty laundry, and things got ugly. Instagram removed the photos due to their explicit content, butKardashian decided to put them BACK UP! His account has since been shut down.

So where does the jail time come in to play? In L.A., what Kardashian did is considered Revenge Porn. This battle between boyfriend and girlfriend could become a serious court case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen