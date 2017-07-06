Rob Kardashian Facing JAIL TIME for Posting Nudes of Chyna?

In the wake of Rob Kardashian posting naked photos of his baby’s mother, Blac Chyna, to Instagram yesterday, experts are now saying he could face serious jail-time for his actions.

As we reported yesterday, Rob Kardashian took to the Internet to air his dirty laundry, and things got ugly. Instagram removed the photos due to their explicit content, butKardashian decided to put them BACK UP! His account has since been shut down.

So where does the jail time come in to play? In L.A., what Kardashian did is considered Revenge Porn. This battle between boyfriend and girlfriend could become a serious court case.