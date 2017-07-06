Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Exploring ‘Legal Remedies’ After Kardashian Actions

July 6, 2017 3:39 PM

Blac Chyna may be taking legal action against Rob Kardashian. On Wednesday, the two got into a social media war when Rob started posting explicit pics allegedly of the model.

He claimed his ex-fiancée was on drugs and has been cheating on him with multiple men, in the same bed where their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, was conceived.

Now, Chyna’s attorney, said he’s looking into the situation as his client is taking the matter seriously. Rob’s Instagram account was disabled after his actions.

