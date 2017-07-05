This Device Tells You When You Need More Sunscreen

1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer over their lifetime, but there is a new high-tech way to monitor the effects of sun exposure: the My UC Patch!

This new device is a patch worn on the body and contains photo-sensitive dies that change color when exposed to ultraviolet rays. Users scan the patch with a smartphone app and receive information on their sun safety. They will receive tips like a reminder to reapply sunscreen and information about sun damage.

In the hot summer months, it’s great to know technology is on our side!