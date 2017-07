PC gamers may have had some fun with the Steam Summer Sale recently, but Sony doesn’t want to leave their diehard fans out.

On Wednesday (July 5th), Sony is kicking off its ‘Big in Japan’ sale, slashing the prices of plenty of PlayStation 4, PS3 and PS Vita titles. As the name suggests, the sale focuses on games from developers and series that were created in Japan – so there’s plenty of JRPG action to be had, along with some anime-themed titles too.